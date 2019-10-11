Fastenal Co. Reveals Increase In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $213.5 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $197.6 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.38 billion from $1.28 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $213.5 Mln. vs. $197.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.37 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q3): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.

