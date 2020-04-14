Fastenal Co. Reports Gain In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $202.6 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $194.1 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $1.37 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $202.6 Mln. vs. $194.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q1): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.