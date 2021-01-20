Fastenal Co. Reports Advance In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $196.1 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $178.7 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.36 billion from $1.28 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $196.1 Mln. vs. $178.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.

