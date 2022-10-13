Fastenal Co. Reports Advance In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $284.6 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $243.5M, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $1.80 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $284.6 Mln. vs. $243.5M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q3): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

