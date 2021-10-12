Fastenal Co. Q3 earnings increase in line with estimate

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $243.5 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $221.5 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $1.55 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $243.5 Mln. vs. $221.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q3): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.

