Fastenal Co. Q2 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $287.1M, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $239.7M, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $1.78 billion from $1.51 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

