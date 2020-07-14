Markets
Fastenal Co. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $238.9 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $204.6 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $1.51 billion from $1.37 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $238.9 Mln. vs. $204.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.42 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q2): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.

