Fastenal Co. Profit Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $245.6 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $231.2 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $1.70 billion from $1.53 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $245.6 Mln. vs. $231.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q4): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.

