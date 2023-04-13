Fastenal Co. Profit Climbs In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $295.1 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $269.6 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $1.86 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $295.1 Mln. vs. $269.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

