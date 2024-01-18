Fastenal Co. Announces Advance In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $266.4 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $245.6 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $1.76 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $266.4 Mln. vs. $245.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

