Fastenal Co. Reports Climb In Q3 Income, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $335.5 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $298.1 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $2.133 billion from $1.910 billion last year.

