Fastenal Co. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $298.1 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $295.5 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $1.910 billion from $1.845 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $298.1 Mln. vs. $295.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.910 Bln vs. $1.845 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.