Fastenal Co. Q2 Income Drops In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $292.7 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $298.0 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $1.92 billion from $1.88 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $292.7 Mln. vs. $298.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.51 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.

