Fastenal a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.1% Yield (FAST)

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Fastenal Co. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.87% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $167,072,357 worth of FAST shares.

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Fastenal Co. is $1.12/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 10/25/2021. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FAST, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

FAST operates in the Home Improvement Stores sector, among companies like Home Depot Inc (HD), and Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW).

