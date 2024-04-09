News & Insights

Fast Track Designation For Syros' Tamibarotene To Treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia

April 09, 2024 — 07:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation to tamibarotene in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax for the treatment of newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with RARA gene overexpression.

A Phase 2 study dubbed SELECT-AML-1 in tamibarotene in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine in newly diagnosed, unfit AML patients with RARA overexpression is ongoing.

Fast Track designation for a drug candidate helps the company to have more frequent interactions with the FDA. Therapeutic candidates with Fast Track designation may also be eligible for priority review and accelerated approval if criteria are met.

