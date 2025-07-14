$FAST stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FAST stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $344,985,743 of trading volume.

$FAST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FAST (you can track the company live on Quiver's $FAST stock page ):

$FAST insiders have traded $FAST stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDEN LEWIS (Chief Financial Officer/EVP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 68,664 shares for an estimated $5,147,956 .

. DANIEL L FLORNESS (CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,106,085

JOHN LEWIS SODERBERG (Senior EVP-IT) sold 16,362 shares for an estimated $1,349,068

WILLIAM JOSEPH DRAZKOWSKI (EVP-Sales) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,219,642

SCOTT SATTERLEE sold 9,670 shares for an estimated $768,867

ANTHONY PAUL BROERSMA (EVP-Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,568 shares for an estimated $452,059.

$FAST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 542 institutional investors add shares of $FAST stock to their portfolio, and 550 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FAST Government Contracts

We have seen $10,073,454 of award payments to $FAST over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$FAST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FAST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$FAST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FAST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

$FAST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FAST recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FAST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Dankert from Loop Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Patrick Baumann from JP Morgan set a target price of $38.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Tommy Moll from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $40.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $43.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Brian Butler from Stifel set a target price of $41.0 on 01/21/2025

