$FAST stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FAST stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $344,985,743 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FAST (you can track the company live on Quiver's $FAST stock page):
$FAST Insider Trading Activity
$FAST insiders have traded $FAST stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDEN LEWIS (Chief Financial Officer/EVP) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 68,664 shares for an estimated $5,147,956.
- DANIEL L FLORNESS (CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,106,085
- JOHN LEWIS SODERBERG (Senior EVP-IT) sold 16,362 shares for an estimated $1,349,068
- WILLIAM JOSEPH DRAZKOWSKI (EVP-Sales) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,219,642
- SCOTT SATTERLEE sold 9,670 shares for an estimated $768,867
- ANTHONY PAUL BROERSMA (EVP-Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,568 shares for an estimated $452,059.
$FAST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 542 institutional investors add shares of $FAST stock to their portfolio, and 550 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,587,766 shares (+772.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,681,253
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 2,442,092 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,384,234
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 1,850,871 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,535,046
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 1,366,782 shares (+227.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,993,944
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 1,326,260 shares (+266.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,851,463
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,316,417 shares (+35.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,088,138
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,028,260 shares (+19519.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,741,563
$FAST Government Contracts
We have seen $10,073,454 of award payments to $FAST over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS DELIVERY ORDER IS TO PROCURE CONSUMABLE SUPPLIES AND SHOP OPERATING MATERIALS VENDED VIA POINT-OF-USE ...: $7,850,000
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE CONSUMABLE SUPPLIES AND SHOP OPERATING MATERIALS, IN ACCORDANCE ...: $600,000
- TYPE I - VMI HARDWARE: $540,469
- 36 LRS VM AND FARM VEHICLE WORKING STOCK: $312,784
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE CONSUMABLE SUPPLIES AND SHOP OPERATING MATERIALS, IN ACCORDANCE ...: $300,000
$FAST Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FAST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
$FAST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FAST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025
$FAST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FAST recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FAST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Dankert from Loop Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 07/08/2025
- Patrick Baumann from JP Morgan set a target price of $38.0 on 05/27/2025
- Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 05/23/2025
- Tommy Moll from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $40.0 on 04/15/2025
- David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $43.0 on 04/14/2025
- Brian Butler from Stifel set a target price of $41.0 on 01/21/2025
