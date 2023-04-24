Fast Retailing (TYO:9983) Price Target Increased by 7.74% to 33,065.00

The average one-year price target for Fast Retailing (TYO:9983) has been revised to 33,065.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.74% from the prior estimate of 30,690.31 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28,616.64 to a high of 38,850.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.43% from the latest reported closing price of 31,970.00 / share.

Fast Retailing Maintains 0.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.78%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fast Retailing. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 7.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9983 is 0.29%, an increase of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.56% to 3,763K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 677K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9983 by 8.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 392K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9983 by 0.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 310K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9983 by 8.83% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 251K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 66.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9983 by 1.73% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 184K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9983 by 8.77% over the last quarter.

