Fast Retailing (TYO:9983) Price Target Increased by 5.65% to 35,650.33

The average one-year price target for Fast Retailing (TYO:9983) has been revised to 35,650.33 / share. This is an increase of 5.65% from the prior estimate of 33,745.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31,310.00 to a high of 40,950.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.67% from the latest reported closing price of 36,630.00 / share.

Fast Retailing Maintains 0.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.68%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fast Retailing. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9983 is 0.33%, an increase of 13.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 239.40% to 12,772K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,035K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing an increase of 66.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9983 by 17.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,183K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 66.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9983 by 0.52% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 937K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing an increase of 66.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9983 by 14.95% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 552K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 66.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9983 by 14.25% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 521K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing an increase of 67.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9983 by 0.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

