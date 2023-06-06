Fast Retailing, trading houses lift Japan's Nikkei to 33-year high

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index extended its climb to scale a near 33-year high on Tuesday, with trading houses and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing leading the gains on technical support for heavyweight shares ahead of the fixing of special quotation prices.

The Nikkei .N225 recouped from early losses to close nearly 1% higher at 32,506.78. The index ended at its highest level since July 1990.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.74% to 2,236.28.

Ahead of the June 9 setting of special quotation prices used to set values on index options and futures, "stocks with a large contribution to the index were speculatively bought, supporting the market," said Takashi Nakamura, a senior strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Shares of Fast Retailing 9983.T climbed 1.73%, contributing the most to the Nikkei's advance, while trading company Mitsui & Co 8031.T jumped 3.86%.

Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T slipped 0.49%, leading the losses among lenders on reports the U.S. regulators may enact tougher capital requirements following recent bank failures. Advantest 6857.T slid 2.18% after chip-related peers .SOX declined in U.S. trading.

The Nikkei has surged 15% in the past three months, outpacing major global indexes. A technical indicator, known as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI), for the gauge stood at 79, above the 70-mark indicating an overheated market.

"The last few days feel like generally broader buying compared to the last couple of weeks of May," said Mio Kato, the founder of LightStream Research. "Maybe investors more familiar with are Japan rotating a little out of the AI theme, for example, to get broader exposure."

Trading houses .IWHOL.T and mining companies .IMING.T led gains among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, rising 2.5%. Banks .IBNKS.T led losses, sagging 0.78%.

Nitto Denko 6988.T, a maker of protective films that supplies Apple AAPL.O, climbed 0.9% after the iPhone maker unveiled a costly new augmented-reality headset.

