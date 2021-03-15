Fast Retailing suppliers in Myanmar hit with arson attack - Kyodo

Fast Retailing Co suppliers in Myanmar were the target of an arson attack, the Kyodo News agency said on Tuesday.

The factories of two suppliers in the country, now riven by protests against a military coup and a violent government response, were set on fire on Sunday, Kyodo said.

A representative for Fast Retailing, known for the UNIQLO brand of casual clothing stores, was not able to immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters.

