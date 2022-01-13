Fast Retailing Q1 Profit Climbs, Backs FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (FRCOY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed 33 percent to 93.59 billion Japanese yen from last year's 70.38 billion yen.

Earnings per share were 914.87 yen, up from 688.17 yen last year.

Operating profit was 119.41 billion yen, 5.6 percent higher than prior year's 113.09 billion yen.

Revenue for the quarter grew 1.2 percent to 627.39 billion yen from 619.80 billion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Fast Retailing continues to expect attributable profit of 175 billion yen or 1,713.26 yen per basic share, operating profit of 270 billion yen and revenue of 2.2 trillion yen.

Further, the company plans dividends of 260 yen per share in the second quarter and at year end. This brings the total dividend for the year of 520 yen per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.