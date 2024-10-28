Fast Retailing Plans Dividend Decision Amidst Growth

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., the Japanese retail giant, announced plans to consider a resolution for approving a final dividend for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024. This move underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering shareholder value. Investors will be keenly watching for the outcome of the board’s decision on November 7, 2024.

