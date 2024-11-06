Fast Retailing Expands Global Store Network

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd, known for its popular brand UNIQLO, continues to expand its global presence by increasing its store count from 3,578 to 3,595 over the past year. The company has opened significant new locations internationally, including in Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and Europe, while maintaining a steady growth in the U.S. and Canada markets. The strategic expansion highlights the company’s commitment to solidifying its footprint in key markets worldwide.

