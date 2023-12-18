Fast Retailing Co. - ADR (FRCOY) Price Target Increased by 42.56% to 40.35

The average one-year price target for Fast Retailing Co. - ADR (OTC:FRCOY) has been revised to 40.35 / share. This is an increase of 42.56% from the prior estimate of 28.30 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.96 to a high of 72.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.02% from the latest reported closing price of 24.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fast Retailing Co. - ADR. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRCOY is 0.08%, an increase of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.07% to 128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 43K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 33.30% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 16.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 10.70% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 6.74% over the last quarter.

