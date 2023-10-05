Fast Retailing Co. - ADR (FRCOY) Price Target Increased by 27.34% to 58.26

The average one-year price target for Fast Retailing Co. - ADR (OTC:FRCOY) has been revised to 58.26 / share. This is an increase of 27.34% from the prior estimate of 45.75 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.57 to a high of 82.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 167.73% from the latest reported closing price of 21.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fast Retailing Co. - ADR. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRCOY is 0.08%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 223.61% to 266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 126K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 43K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 33.30% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 22.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 49.64% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 14K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.