Fast Retailing Co. - ADR (FRCOY) Price Target Increased by 13.43% to 29.96

The average one-year price target for Fast Retailing Co. - ADR (OTC:FRCOY) has been revised to 29.96 / share. This is an increase of 13.43% from the prior estimate of 26.41 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -6.97 to a high of 58.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.22% from the latest reported closing price of 24.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fast Retailing Co. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRCOY is 0.09%, a decrease of 71.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 116.93% to 118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 43K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 33.30% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 65.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 0.17% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 65.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 45.15% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 7K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.