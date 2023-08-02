Fast Retailing Co. - ADR (FRCOY) Price Target Increased by 13.43% to 29.96

The average one-year price target for Fast Retailing Co. - ADR (OTC:FRCOY) has been revised to 29.96 / share. This is an increase of 13.43% from the prior estimate of 26.41 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -6.97 to a high of 58.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.22% from the latest reported closing price of 24.92 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fast Retailing Co. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRCOY is 0.09%, a decrease of 71.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 116.93% to 118K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 43K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 33.30% over the last quarter.
JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 65.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 0.17% over the last quarter.
John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 65.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 2.65% over the last quarter.
Boston Private Wealth holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 45.15% over the last quarter.
APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 7K shares.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.