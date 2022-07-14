Markets

Fast Retailing Co. 9-month Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (FRCOY.PK) said the Group's revenue increased and profit rose significantly in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, with consolidated revenue rising 3.9% year-on-year and operating profit rising 19.0%.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 237.84 billion yen for the nine months ended 31 May 2022 compared to 151.35 billion yen, previous year. Revenue increased to 1.76 trillion yen from 1.70 trillion yen, last year.

For the year ending 31 August 2022, the company expects: profit to owners of the parent of 250 billion yen; and revenue of 2.25 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular