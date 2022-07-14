Fast Retailing Co. 9-month Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (FRCOY.PK) said the Group's revenue increased and profit rose significantly in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, with consolidated revenue rising 3.9% year-on-year and operating profit rising 19.0%.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 237.84 billion yen for the nine months ended 31 May 2022 compared to 151.35 billion yen, previous year. Revenue increased to 1.76 trillion yen from 1.70 trillion yen, last year.

For the year ending 31 August 2022, the company expects: profit to owners of the parent of 250 billion yen; and revenue of 2.25 trillion yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.