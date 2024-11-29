Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. Shares 2024 Meeting Insights

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. held its 2024 General Meeting of Shareholders, where it presented reports on its business and financial performance for the fiscal year ending August 2024. The company also shared the results of the audit conducted by independent auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors. Such updates are crucial for investors tracking the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

