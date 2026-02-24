Fast Retailing Co. (FRCOF) Price Target Increased by 12.52% to 409.76

The average one-year price target for Fast Retailing Co. (OTCPK:FRCOF) has been revised to $409.76 / share. This is an increase of 12.52% from the prior estimate of $364.15 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $322.44 to a high of $496.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.78% from the latest reported closing price of $259.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fast Retailing Co.. This is an decrease of 91 owner(s) or 26.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRCOF is 0.41%, an increase of 12.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.58% to 14,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,557K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOF by 14.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,594K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOF by 2.09% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,237K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOF by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 723K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 99.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOF by 6,305.21% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 650K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOF by 10.42% over the last quarter.

