Fast Retailing Co., - Depositary Receipt (FRCOY) Price Target Increased by 85.55% to 30.14

The average one-year price target for Fast Retailing Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:FRCOY) has been revised to $30.14 / share. This is an increase of 85.55% from the prior estimate of $16.24 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$18.67 to a high of $75.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.45% from the latest reported closing price of $26.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fast Retailing Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRCOY is 0.07%, an increase of 14.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.77% to 2,777K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,432K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 192K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 82K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares , representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 28K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 23.96% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 16.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

