Fast Retailing Co., - Depositary Receipt (FRCOY) Price Target Decreased by 51.25% to 17.69

The average one-year price target for Fast Retailing Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:FRCOY) has been revised to $17.69 / share. This is a decrease of 51.25% from the prior estimate of $36.28 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$66.52 to a high of $93.16 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.82% from the latest reported closing price of $26.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fast Retailing Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRCOY is 0.06%, an increase of 18.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.50% to 2,513K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,358K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 19.63% over the last quarter.

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 78K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing a decrease of 147.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 66.49% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 31K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%.

Hantz Financial Services holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 11.94% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 29.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRCOY by 15.25% over the last quarter.

