Fast Retailing Celebrates Milestones and Eyes Future Growth

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., known for its UNIQLO brand, has seen its stock price surge and achieved a record consolidated revenue of over 3 trillion yen in fiscal 2024. As it celebrates significant anniversaries, the company emphasizes its commitment to investing in human resources and management talent to drive future growth. With a strong focus on global expansion and societal contribution, Fast Retailing aims to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation.

