Fast Retailing Celebrates Milestones and Eyes Future Growth

November 06, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., known for its UNIQLO brand, has seen its stock price surge and achieved a record consolidated revenue of over 3 trillion yen in fiscal 2024. As it celebrates significant anniversaries, the company emphasizes its commitment to investing in human resources and management talent to drive future growth. With a strong focus on global expansion and societal contribution, Fast Retailing aims to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation.

