Fast Retailing Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of JPY 2.25 per Hong Kong Depository Receipt for the financial year ending 31 August 2024. The dividend payment, subject to a 15.315% withholding tax, will be made on 18 November 2024 in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of JPY 1 to HKD 0.0509014.
