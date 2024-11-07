News & Insights

Stocks

Fast Retailing Announces Final Dividend for 2024

November 07, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has announced a final dividend of JPY 225 per common share for the year ended August 31, 2024, translating to approximately HK$ 0.1125 per Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) based on current exchange rates. The dividend, subject to a withholding tax and fees, will be disbursed starting November 8, 2024, with HDR holders receiving their payment on November 18, 2024.

For further insights into HK:6288 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.