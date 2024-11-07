Fast Retailing Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.
Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has announced a final dividend of JPY 225 per common share for the year ended August 31, 2024, translating to approximately HK$ 0.1125 per Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) based on current exchange rates. The dividend, subject to a withholding tax and fees, will be disbursed starting November 8, 2024, with HDR holders receiving their payment on November 18, 2024.
For further insights into HK:6288 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Icahn to Boost Stake in CVR Energy to 81% by Cutting IEP’s Dividend
- Amazon Considers Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Anthropic
- Will Palantir Stock Crash by 50%? Here’s What Jefferies Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.