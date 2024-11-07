Fast Retailing Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has announced a final dividend of JPY 225 per common share for the year ended August 31, 2024, translating to approximately HK$ 0.1125 per Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) based on current exchange rates. The dividend, subject to a withholding tax and fees, will be disbursed starting November 8, 2024, with HDR holders receiving their payment on November 18, 2024.

