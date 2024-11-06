Fast Retailing Announces 2024 Shareholders Meeting

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has announced its 2024 General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for November 28th in Yamaguchi, Japan. Key agenda items include reports on fiscal 2024 financial statements and the election of directors and board members. Shareholders and Hong Kong Depositary Receipt holders are invited to participate and vote in this important corporate event.

