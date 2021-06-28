Fast rate hike could hinder Polish economic growth - central banker

WARSAW, June 28 (Reuters) - A quick tightening of Polish monetary policy could hinder economic recovery, Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Eryk Lon said in an article published on Monday.

Poland's main interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since May 2020.

"I am afraid that a quick tightening of monetary policy could hinder the process of economic recovery," Lon wrote in the article for the Catholic broadcaster Radio Maryja.

