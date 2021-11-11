Fast planting makes Brazil soy more competitive against rival U.S.

By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Soybean planting for the 2021/22 season is proceeding at such a fast pace that futures prices for Brazilian soy are falling and making it more competitive against its main rival, the United States, according to experts consulted by Reuters.

Data from consultancy Safras & Mercado show soybean port premiums at Paranagua are 130 cents per bushel for January and 50 cents per bushel for February. Last year, when the start of the harvest was delayed due to lack of rain, the port premium for February soy was 125 cents a bushel.

"Premiums for early 2022 are well in line with a market that will have a harvest in January and will have carryover stocks," said Safras analyst Luiz Fernando Roque.

Port premiums reflect the difference in price between Brazilian soy and benchmark contracts in Chicago. Premiums are affected by logistics costs, exchange rate and other factors.

Port premiums for February soy in Brazil are more competitive than those in Chicago exchange, he added.

Analyst Vitor Belasco, at HIS Markit consultancy, said it is very likely Brazil, the largest global producer and exporter of soy, will have volumes of soybean available sooner than usual because it is planting faster than last year and there has been an increase in the area planted.

The director of consulting firm Celeres, Anderson Galvao, said many farmers will already be harvesting in the first half of January, which will mean lower port premiums than in the previous season.

"For sure the Chinese will already make some purchases of our soybeans in January ... and knowing that large volumes are to come, a record crop of more than 140 million tonnes, it is possible that prices will fall sooner too," he said.

Earlier shipments in the first month of 2022 would intensify competition with the United States, Roque said.

"Today the U.S. premium in the Gulf for February is between 60 and 67 cents a bushel, so ours is better precisely because of the earlier crop coming in," the Safras & Mercado analyst said.

The earlier arrival of soybeans could cause logistical problems and transport bottlenecks in Brazil, Galvao noted.

"January is still a rainy month and ports stop working in bad weather. That may cause delays in shipments," he said.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

