FAST Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.59, changing hands as high as $55.81 per share. Fastenal Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FAST's low point in its 52 week range is $45.68 per share, with $64.7465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.78. The FAST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.