Fast-Food Stocks Adopt the Subscription Model

Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. I am not going to lie, I am a lover of tacos. In fact, one of the worst parts about moving to South Florida was giving up all those delicious taco spots for sunshine and sandy cheeks. Some chopped up skirt steak, onions, cilantro, on a corn El Milagro tortilla and I am in heaven. Just thinking about it is making my mouth water. Hey honey, can you get us some tacos for lunch? She said no.

Taco Bell wants to make sure that you get your fix. Taking a page out of the Netflix NFLX and Stitch Fix SFIX model, Yum Brands YUM is trying out a monthly taco subscription. Customers pay between $5 and $10 a month for the “Taco Lover’s Pass.” That gets them a taco a day. Other companies have experimented with similar offerings. I remember Darden having a subscription for Olive Garden, although I was not luck enough to be one of the chose few who were able to purchase it. Also, Panera is trying out subscriptions that get you a cup of coffee each day.

Let’s take a look on Zacks.com to check out Yum Brands and other fast-food stocks.

Every time you share this video, Somebody has a great taco Tuesday and Pizza Pthursday. Follow the Author, Subscribe to the YouTube channel, Twitter @bartosiastics and check out Zacks.com/promo for this week’s deal on Value Investor. With Trending Stocks and Zacks.com, I’m Dave Bartosiak.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.