Fast Fitness Japan Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

November 14, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Fast Fitness Japan, Inc. (JP:7092) has released an update.

Fast Fitness Japan, Inc. reported a 10.4% increase in net sales to 8,634 million yen for the first six months of 2024, despite a notable drop in operating profit by 28.2% compared to the previous year. The company has revised its dividend forecast, highlighting a stronger financial position with an improved equity ratio of 62.3%.

