Fast-fashion giant Inditex unveils new sustainability targets

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

July 11, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

MADRID/LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex ITX.MC set new sustainability targets on Tuesday, acknowledging that it needs to do more to curb its impact on the environment, even as its increased production of trendy clothes sends sales and profits surging.

The world's biggest fast fashion company vowed that all its pieces will be made with a reduced impact on the environment by 2030.

It will use 40% recycled raw materials and 25% of newly created fibres by this time, Chief Executive Oscar Garcia Maceiras said at the company's annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday, aiming to reduce the impact of its activities at a controversial moment for the fashion industry in terms of sustainability.

(Reporting by Corina Pons and David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

