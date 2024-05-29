FAST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.53, changing hands as low as $63.86 per share. Fastenal Co. shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FAST's low point in its 52 week range is $52.86 per share, with $79.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.46. The FAST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.