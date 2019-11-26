Fast casual restaurant chain Muscle Maker files for a $59 million IPO
Muscle Maker, a healthy fast casual restaurant chain with 53 mostly-franchised stores, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $59 million in an initial public offering. It previously filed for a Reg A+ IPO in 2017 but did not complete the offering.
The Houston, TX-based company was founded in 1995 and booked $5 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq. Alexander Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
