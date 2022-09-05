'Fast and forceful' BoE rate rises better than gradualism - Mann

By David Milliken

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England should be prepared to raise interest rates forcefully now to stop a more damaging upward drift in the public's expectations for inflation over the medium term, BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Monday.

British consumer price inflation hit a 40-year high of 10.1% in July, and various measures of inflation expectations - which the BoE views as a key influence on medium-term inflation - have also risen sharply.

Mann called for half-point increases in Bank Rate earlier this year, when her colleagues advocated quarter-point moves, and Mann said their more cautious approach had proven too weak to keep inflation expectations fully under control.

"The gradual pace of increase in Bank Rate has not tempered expectations enough," she said in a speech to Britain's Money, Macro & Finance Society at the University of Kent.

"A fast and forceful monetary tightening, potentially followed by a hold or reversal, is superior to the gradualist approach," she added.

Last month the BoE raised interest rates by half a percentage point for the first time since 1995, and said it was ready to "act forcefully" if needed in future.

Financial markets expect the BoE to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point to 2.5% next week.

Mann said it was better to try to use more forceful rate rises to lower inflation expectations, as the alternative could be a more extended period of higher interest rates and economic weakness.

