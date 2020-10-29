Fashionette shares open 6.5% below issue price in market debut

Contributor
Vera Eckert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Shares in German online retailer Fashionette started trading at 29 euros, 6.5% below their issue price, in their Frankfurt market debut on Thursday.

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shares in German online retailer Fashionette FSNT.DE started trading at 29 euros, 6.5% below their issue price, in their Frankfurt market debut on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the bags, shoes and accessories firm had set the issue price for its shares at 31 euros, collecting 112 million euros ($132.37 million) for acquisitions, expansions and pay-out to investment firm Genui, which reduced its holding to 37%.

The new entrant found the market in coronavirus mode as Germany announced further distancing measures affecting commercial activity.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More