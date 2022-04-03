Fashion startup Shein raising funds at $100 bln value - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Baranjot Kaur Reuters
Published

Chinese fast fashion e-commerce startup Shein is weighing a funding round at a valuation of about $100 billion, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

April 3 (Reuters) - Chinese fast fashion e-commerce startup Shein is weighing a funding round at a valuation of about $100 billion, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The online retailer is in talks with potential investors to raise about $1 billion, the report added.

Shein's plan to list in the United States was put on hold due to volatile capital markets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, according to sources.

