Fashion retailer Truworths' profit growth slows as South Africans spend less

Adds results details

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer Truworths TRUJ.J reported slower half-year profit growth of 3.6% on Thursday as South African shoppers held back on discretionary spending in the face of high inflation and interest rates which have eroded disposable incomes.

LTD Kids owner Truworths, which posted 10.3% growth a year earlier, said its headline earnings per share for the 26 weeks to Dec. 31 rose to 512.6 cents. Its shares were down nearly 3% in afternoon trading on Thursday.

Group retail sales rose 8.2% to 12.2 billion rand ($635 million), mainly boosted by Truworth's UK-based shoe chain Office and non-clothing areas such as cosmetics and mobiles.

Retail sales for Truworths Africa, its biggest business that sells mainly clothes and shoes, fell by 0.3% to 8.4 billion rand compared to the prior period.

"Retail sales (for Truworths Africa) were impacted by poor economic conditions and high interest rates leading to reduced disposable income and declining consumer confidence," it said.

Credit extension fell as scorecards reacted to the deteriorating credit health of the South African consumer, weighing negatively on credit sales, the retailer added.

Truworths also said it was hit by port congestion in South Africa. This resulted in "lower than expected merchandise deliveries of finished goods in the second quarter", it said, "adversely affecting sales in the peak trading period".

Retail sales for Office in sterling terms rose by 15.6% and by 33.1% in rand terms to 3.8 billion rand.

($1 = 19.2219 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.