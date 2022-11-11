Fashion retailer TFG's profit buoyed by local manufacturing, Tapestry deal

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South African retailer TFG TFGJ.J reported a 18.1% rise in half-year earnings, supported by increasingly moving clothing manufacturing back home and the acquisition of the owner of Coricraft, Volpes and Dial-a-bed chains.

The clothes, homeware and jewellery retailer said headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, came in at 464.6 cents in the six months ended Sept.30, up from 393.4 cents.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by David Evans)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.