Fashion retailer H&M's Sept-Nov operating profit tumbles more than expected

January 27, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - H&M HMb.ST, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Friday a much larger dive than expected in September-November operating profit, slammed by soaring costs and weakening consumer confidence.

Operating profit in the period, the Swedish group's fiscal fourth quarter, was 821 million Swedish crowns ($79.7 million)against 6.26 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast of 3.67 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 10.2969 Swedish crowns)

