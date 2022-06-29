Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations

US Markets

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's H&M HMb.ST, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, on Wednesday reported a 33% growth in quarterly profit which beat expectations, as shoppers thronged its stores in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The company posted a pretax profit of 4.78 billion Swedish crowns ($470.76 million) in the second quarter, up from 3.59 billion crowns a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 3.87 billion crown profit.

"Sales in physical stores increased substantially while online continues to do well," Chief Executive Officer Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

"Disruption and delays still exist in the supply chain, but are gradually being eased," she added.

H&M said sales in June is expected to decrease by 6% in local currencies compared with a year earlier, mostly because of paused sales in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

($1 = 10.1538 Swedish crowns)

